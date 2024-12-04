ESPN predicts the winner between Kentucky and Gonzaga
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are no longer unbeaten, as they lost on the road to the Clemson Tigers. The Wildcats had a rough showing shooting the basketball, and when this team struggles to make shots, it will be hard to win tough road games.
This week isn't going to get any easier for the Wildcats as they will now have to make the cross-country trip to Seatle, Washington, to take on the #7 Gonzaga Bulldogs. This game won't be on campus at Gonzaga, but there is no question this is a road game for the Wildcats. ESPN doesn't like Kentucky's chances of winning this ball game, as they give Gonzaga a 59.2% chance to win the game.
If Kentucky is going to get this massive road win to get back on track, it is going to start with the three-point shooting. The Wildcats, over their last three games, have not shot the ball well from deep, and this is a losing recipe. Knowing the way Coach Pope wants to play, if the Wildcats aren't hitting shots from deep, they are vulnerable, especially against an elite team like Gonzaga.
To win this game, the Wildcats will also need some more scoring from the bench, as they only got seven points in the loss to Clemson. Players like Koby Brea, Kerr Kriisa, and Brandon Garrison need to have a bigger positive impact for the Wildcats on Saturday if they want to win this game.
Coach Pope's team needs to respond in a big way by taking down Gonzaga in a game where the odds are stacked against them.