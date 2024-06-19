ESPN predicts where Reed Sheppard will go in the 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is officially one week away, so next Wednesday, Kentucky fans will find out where Reed Sheppard will be playing in the NBA. Sheppard has bounced around the top five in recent mock drafts, but there has always been one landing spot that makes the most sense.
In a recent mock draft Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony of ESPN predicted the Houston Rockets to take Sheppard with the third overall pick if they don't trade it away.
The Rockets do feel like a solid landing spot for Sheppard as they are looking for shooting and facilitating, which is precisely what the former Wildcat brings to the table. The Rockets have a young core of stars they just need someone to get those players the ball and make open threes. Sheppard could be the perfect fit for this need.
If the Rockets trade away the third overall pick, it will really change the outlook on the draft for Sheppard and where he might end up.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN had this to say about the Rockets taking Sheppard third overall, "Houston has been testing the market for this pick, which holds trade value due in part to the thought that Clingan, who many teams view as a potential trade-up target, will be available if the first two picks go as currently expected. Regardless, Sheppard's shooting ability, intangibles, and room for growth as a playmaker have put him in position to be the first guard off the board, completing his ascent from a November curiosity into a full-blown lottery talent."