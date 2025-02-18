Five elite recruits Kentucky must prioritize in the 2026 recruiting class
Mark Pope and his Kentucky staff have done an impressive job in the class of 2025, recruiting in-state and former in-state talent to Lexington, in top 30 big man Malachi Moreno and top 20 guard Jasper Johnson. Kentucky also added top 30 guard Acaden Lewis to compliment Johnson in the backcourt.
With their eyes set on Nate Ament to close out the recruiting cycle for 2025, it's time to take a look at who Kentucky should prioritize to land in the 2026 class.
1. Tyran Stokes - 6-7, 245 lbs.
Stokes, the No. 1 player in the class of 2026, is a no-brainer to have at the top of the must-get list for Mark Pope and his staff. Obviously, since John Calipari left for Arkansas, Kentucky has had to make up some ground, but they have been doing that lately, and could work their way well back into the mix with a big push. Stokes's frame makes him elite at getting to the rim, something that would provide star-power for Kentucky's recruiting class, and would fit Pope's system well with his ability to go fast and get downhill.
2. Tay Kinney - 6-1, 185 lbs.
Kinney would be a big get for Kentucky's backcourt in the 2026 class. He is ranked 14th overall in the class, the 4th ranked point guard. Kinney is at Overtime Elite, which is where 2025 Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson is at. Not just that, but Kinney is from the state of Kentucky, as he transferred to OTE from Newport High School. There are plenty of ties to like here with Kinney. This one would be hard to pass up for Mark Pope.
3. Tajh Ariza - 6-8, 180 lbs.
Ariza is the son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, and is near the top of Kentucky's priority list in the class. His recruitment has been quiet as of late in terms of visits, but Kentucky is making sure their presence is known in his recruitment, as the staff recently visited him. Look for him to visit Kentucky soon. He's one to really keep an eye on as things continue to heat up.
4. Miikka Muurinen - 6-10, 185 lbs.
Muurinen is a perfect fit for Mark Pope's system as a big man with his ability to stretch the floor. Kentucky seems to be in a really good spot in his recruitment right now, positioned as one of his top schools at the moment. In past interviews, Muurinen has said multiple times that he loves Pope's energy as a coach and how he lets his big men play. This is another must-get for Pope's 2026 recruiting class.
5. Anthony Thompson - 6-8, 185 lbs.
Thompson is someone else Kentucky has been on hard recently. He just took a visit to Kentucky for their game against Florida on January 4, and look to have made a very good impression. Thompson also visited in October for Big Blue Madness. The three-level scorer is cementing himself as not just one of the top players in the class, but one of the best scorers. He is also a big fan of Pope's play-style, as mentioned in multiple interviews.
All players mentioned as must-gets for Mark Pope in 2026 are top 14 prospects. It's going to be difficult to land all of them obviously, but Mark Pope should use this list to guage his top targets on his wish list. Plenty of time to get things rolling with the 2026 recruiting class, and these are some of the top names that need to be atop Pope's recruiting list.