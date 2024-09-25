Former Kentucky basketball star gives back to the community in The Big Apple
Over the last decade of college basketball, John Calipari, while at Kentucky, put a ton of stars in the NBA. While this is the case Coach Calipari also coached a lot of incredible young men as well. There was a recent example of that from Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.
The former Wildcat has a program called "30 for 3," and through this program, Randle raised 1.3 million dollars from the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School in The Bronx. They are breaking ground on a second Earl Monroe school, and the court will be named "The Julius Randle All-Star Court. On top of the basketball courts, Randle has helped the school afford more literacy teachers, and this has helped hundreds of students at this school become better readers.
Being an incredible basketball player is one thing, but Randle knows acts like these are how he will make his mark. The former Wildcat is selfless and wants to help others, which is exactly what Big Blue Nation wants to see former players doing.
Randle missed a lot of time for the Knicks last season, only playing in 46 games, but in these 46 games, he was able to average 24 points. Randle is close to 100% healthy and will look to have a massive 2024-25 season on the floor for the Knicks, who are a championship contender.
It's truly incredible to see former Wildcats getting active in the community and making a change. Randle is as great of a human being as he is a basketball player.