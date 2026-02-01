Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 1

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are looking to even their season series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon in the first of 10 games in the NBA today.

Boston lost by 15 to Milwaukee earlier this season, but the Bucks are in the midst of a brutal stretch right now, losing four in a row and eight of their last 10 to fall to the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out of the lineup and potentially on his way out of Milwaukee by the trade deadline, the Bucks are entering a new era with their franchise. They’re set as massive underdogs on the road in this matchup after losing badly to Philadelphia and Washington in their last two games.

Boston is just 8-10 against the spread when favored at home, but can it cover against the Bucks? Boston could move back into the No. 2 spot in the East with a win and a New

York Knicks loss on Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Sunday afternoon.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucks +13.5 (-115)

Celtics -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bucks: +455

Celtics: -625

Total

216.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bucks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Bucks record: 18-28

Celtics record: 30-18

Bucks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Kevin Porter Jr. – out

Gary Harris – probable

Taurean Prince – out

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Max Shulga – out

Amari Williams – questionable

Ron Harper Jr. – out

Bucks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Bobby Portis OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-141)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Portis is worth a look on the glass with Giannis out of the lineup:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has played extended minutes with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out of the lineup, and I love Sunday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics for the veteran forward.

Portis had 10 boards against Boston earlier this season, and in two games since Giannis went down, he has 12 and seven rebounds while playing well over 30 minutes in both games.

Boston is a strong rebounding team overall (sixth in rebound percentage), but it is 23rd in the league in defensive rebound percentage. That gives Portis a few chances to pick up some extra work on the offensive glass, and it’s worth noting that the former first-round pick is averaging 1.2 more boards per game when Antetokounmpo is out of the lineup.

Portis is worth a look against a Boston frontcourt that doesn’t have a dominant paint presence.

Bucks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston has not been great against the spread when favored at home, but the Bucks have lost by 17 to Philadelphia and 10 to Washington (both on the road) since Antetokounmpo suffered another calf injury.

The Bucks are just 3-13 without Antetokounmpo this season and are averaging 106.8 points per game in those 16 matchups. That’s going to be a massive issue against a Boston offense that is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating and No. 7 in effective field goal percentage.

The C’s may have lost to Milwaukee earlier this season, but the Bucks are going in the absolute tank at the moment, posting a net rating of -10.5 over their last 10 games, which is 28th in the entire NBA during that stretch.

With Brown in the lineup for the C’s (he missed Friday’s win over the Kings), I think this could be a blowout victory.

Pick: Celtics -13.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

