Former Kentucky basketball star set to get his own signature shoe under Steph Curry's brand
A former Kentucky Wildcat is set to have a big season in the NBA, and that is De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings. Last season for the Kings, Fox averaged 26.6 points per game, which was good for the eighth-best in the NBA. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, which were both great numbers. The 26.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game were both career-high numbers for the former Kentucky Wildcat.
Fox is an incredible NBA player, but many believe that he will take the leap from a great young player to a true NBA superstar for the Kings this season.
Fox was only missing one thing needed to be a true NBA superstar and that is his own shoe deal. Well, that has changed, as Fox is going to be getting his own signature shoe. Fox has made a deal with the Curry Brand, and the shoe will be called the Curry Fox 1's.
As one of the best players in the NBA, it was time for Fox to have a shoe of his very own, and now that he has partnered with Steph Curry, that is a reality for the Kings guard.
Fox is in for a really good season with the Kings, which could lead to another run in the NBA Playoffs. It's safe to say these Curry Fox 1's will be worn a ton in Sacramento, California, and Lexington, Kentucky.
Here is a look at what Fox's shoe is going to look like when it is released.