Former Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe set an insane record in the G-League
One of the best basketball players in Kentucky basketball history is Oscar Tshiebwe, and that has carried over to his professional career. Last season in the G-League, "Big O," as he is known in Lexington, put up record numbers.
Tshiebwe averaged 19 rebounds per game, which is an all-time G-League record. The former Wildcat got over 20 rebounds in 16 games last season and even had 30 rebounds in one game. Kentucky fans have seen this for years with Tshiebwe, but this elite performance raises the question: why won't the NBA give him a fair shot?
To go with the 19 rebounds per game, Tshiebwe averaged 17.1 points per game, so he is scoring the basketball at a high clip as well.
Tshiebwe is currently playing on a two-way contract with the Jazz and did spend some time with the team last season. The Jazz were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season, and because of their struggles, Tshiebwe found some playing time.
In 14 games for the Jazz last season, Tshiebwe averaged 7.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game. Of course, this is a small sample size, but all he has done during his professional career is put up big numbers.
Hopefully, this season, the Jazz will be able to find a role for the former Wildcat as he, given adequate minutes, could average a double-double in the NBA with ease. While Tshiebwe might not fit the mold of the modern NBA, a team would be smart to give him a real shot.