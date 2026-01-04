Mark Pope says Kentucky's identity was missing against Alabama

It's repetitive at this point, but Kentucky fans all know that up until the embarrassing loss to Gonzaga at the beginning of December, they had no identity. No ball-movement and poor effort, leading to bad execution, all without their point guard, or even their starting big men for that matter. Kentucky finally took the floor mostly healthy against Indiana, as Jayden Quaintance was still close to returning, before finally making his debut against St. John's.

Since that game against Indiana, Kentucky has looked like a different team, all while working back to get healthy. With Lowe on the court, the offense flows much better, and with the two starting big men finally together, that provides major help with physicality and rebounding. Well, all of that progress was stalled on Saturday against Alabama as the Wildcats put together a rough showing in all areas of the game. Kentucky fans were hoping that with the team finally healthy, they could make some serious noise. While they still have time to turn things around, it's hard to find optimism now.

The Wildcats were shut down completely on offense, forced to score points by getting to the line. Alabama held Kentucky to just 4-19 from three, including just 9 assists while committing 12 turnovers. Ball movement was limited, even Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talked about how they exposed Kentucky's struggles with their passing ability after the game. Kentucky took a 16-point deficit into halftime, and despite cutting it to nine two different times in the last five minutes, execution costed them. There was a lot to unpack from Kentucky's 89-74 loss, but it all ties into an identity that was there wasn't on Saturday. Mark Pope talked after the game how their identity was missing, especially with physicality:

"We had some breakdowns communication wise, defensively, we're really inconsistent. It was unfortunate. I was really, really frustrated with our physicality and effort on the glass and down low. I thought it was that was a place where we had to come out here with a massive win, and we didn't. We actually got out rebounded out physical to the post, even with their starting five sitting on the bench the whole second half. So that's a massive issue for us. Our guys are gonna have to take that to heart."

"For us to walk out of here shooting a really poor percentage and being out-rebounded by four and out-rebounded on the offensive glass by two with Alabama, I don't know, 50-plus percent, that's a problem. It's not okay for us. Our identity, basketball wise, has got to be something more than that. So, you know, that physicality was missing. We knew that was something we had to have, and we didn't get it."

Kentucky allowed Alabama to grab 27 defensive rebounds, while they hauled in just 12 of their misses. Combine that with their offensive woes as a whole and allowing the Tide to hit 11 more threes than them, it was an ugly day for Mark Pope's squad. The result leaves some major concerns moving forward.

