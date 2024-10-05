Former Kentucky star shines in first NBA preseason game
Two former Kentucky Wildcats are beginning their next chapter in the NBA. Reed Sheppard with the Houston Rockets, and Rob Dillingham with the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Sheppard hasn't made his preseason debut in Houston yet, Dillingham did on Friday night and it did not disappoint.
Dillingham helped lead the Timberwolves to their first win of the preseason Friday, taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 124-107. The former Wildcat was one of the top scorers in the game as he put up 21 points, 4, assists, and a rebound, shooting 45% overall and 3-6 from three-point range in 25 minutes of action. He's going to be a big part of Minnesota's run this season as a team looking to make another deep run in the playoffs. It's also going to be really exciting to see more of the backcourt with Dillingham and Anthony Edwards. We got a taste of it on Friday, and they're looking like a special duo, one that will really thrive once Dillingham gets fully adjusted to the jump to the league.
Other former Wildcat, Julius Randle, who was recently traded from the New York Knicks to the Timberwolves, did not play on Friday night. It's unclear right now how the loss of former Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns and the addition of Julius Randle will impact the Timberwolves, but it shouldn't be any kind of drop off for a team eying a potential NBA title. As we await Reed Sheppard's debut with Houston, we got a taste of just how well Dillingham is going to fit in with the Timberwolves.
Sheppard will be a huge part of Houston's squad, a young team looking to make a big jump in improvement this season. Houston will open their preseason on Monday facing the Utah Jazz. That game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Check out highlight's from Dillingham's impressive debut below.