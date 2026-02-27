Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cleared for Return Ahead of Showdown vs. Nuggets

The Thunder got some good news on the injury front on Thursday, as star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been cleared to return to the court and does not carry an injury designation heading into Friday night’s showdown against the Nuggets, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s return comes at the perfect time for the Thunder, who were able to go 5–4 in their star player’s absence, but have watched their lead atop the Western Conference dwindle to just two games over the Spurs.

The update also comes as a boost to Gilgeous-Alexander’s case to be named MVP for the second straight year. After missing Wednesday night’s game against the Pistons, Gilgeous-Alexander was up to 11 absences on the season, and players cannot miss more than 17 games if they wish to be eligible for MVP and All-NBA consideration.

As things stand, Gilgeous-Alexander is the odds-on favorite to win his second MVP trophy, with Nikola Jokić and Cade Cunningham the two players most likely to chase him down. Had SGA been unable to return to the court this season, one of them would have usurped him in the odds, but now it appears that the race for MVP will come down to the wire.

Tipoff between the Thunder and Nuggets is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday night from Oklahoma City on ESPN.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated