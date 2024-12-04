Former Kentucky star will be rooting for the Wildcats against Arkansas
Kentucky basketball may have a new coach in Mark Pope, but that's not stopping some former Wildcats from supporting the Kentucky program. With all of the recent former Wildcats since 2010 playing under John Calipari, who is now at Arkansas, some of them have already made it known they will support their former coach over their former school.
That's not the case for former Kentucky star guard De'Aaron Fox, who says he's still riding with the Wildcats when Arkansas faces off against them later this season, instead of following his former coach. He says he will support both, but it's all blue when the two play each other. Not only that, but he thinks it was the right time for Kentucky and John Calipari to part ways. He discussed this on Run It Back.
"When they play each other, I definitely still got, I still got Kentucky for sure. It's funny, because at the time, I definitely think it was time (for Kentucky and John Calipari to part ways). If you asked me four or five years ago if Cal would ever leave Kentucky I would've told you no. Obviously, they were struggling to get out of the first round of the tournament. I mean, I'm very truthful. I think it was definitely that time. I'm definitely cheering for both, for sure. But if they're playing against each other, I gotta ride with my Wildcats."- De'Aaron Fox on Kentucky-Arkansas.
His comments are certainly interesting as a former player of Calipari's at Kentucky. Big Blue Nation will love that Fox is still cheering them on despite his former coach leaving. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.