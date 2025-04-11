Former Kentucky target Caleb Wilson chimes in on Acaden Lewis's decommitment
A few months ago, one of the recruiting battles Kentucky was pursuing heavily was that of five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. After a long battle Wilson decided to go play at North Carolina.
One of the reasons Kentucky felt they had a good shot at landing Wilson was that Kentucky point guard commit Acaden Lewis and Wilson were very good friends and wanted to play college ball together.
On Thursday evening, Lewis announced that he was going to no longer be a part of the 2025 Kentucky recruiting class, which came as a shock to Big Blue Nation.
After the news broke that Lewis was decommitting from Kentucky, a UNC account put on X a comment saying, "Not saying it will happen or should happen but... Caleb Wilson, what do you think?" Wilson responded and said, "I like it a lot."
It will be interesting to see if Lewis will follow Wilson to North Carolina or find another school for the 2025-26 season.
Lewis is an incredible point guard, and Kentucky might have to replace him with a point guard in the portal unless Coach Pope believes that Collin Chandler or Travis Perry will be able to be the backup point guard next season.
Kentucky's coaching staff might be active in the transfer portal to add a natural point guard, and if they are not and just adding a shooter, Kentucky will roll with who they have.
Lewis will be looking for a new school to play at, but it will not be for Mark Pope at Kentucky.