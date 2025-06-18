Fox Sports Radio host claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will never be an NBA superstar
The NBA Finals are coming down to the wire, with the Thunder leading the Pacers 3-2 in the series. The star player for the Oklahoma City Thunder is a former Kentucky Wildcat, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the NBA's MVP award this season. SGA was the first former Wildcat to win an NBA MVP, so his season will be remembered in Lexington for a long time.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points per game to lead the NBA. He also averaged 6.4 assists per game, which was 14th best in the league, and his 51.9 field goal percentage was 21st best in the NBA.
Despite these elite stats, one Fox Sports Radio host does not believe SGA will ever be an NBA superstar. Doug Gottlieb, on his show, recently talked about this and gave his case for why Gilgeous-Alexander won't ever be a superstar.
Here is what Gottlieb had to say about why SGA isn't going to be a true superstar, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an outstanding basketball player. I don’t think he’ll ever be some amazing corporate superstar the likes of which we’ve seen.”
The reason this is a tough debate is because superstar means different things to different people. Some believe there are only 5-10 superstars, while others believe there are more like 20+. Whatever one's opinion is on this, SGA is a top ten player in the NBA, and at only 26 years old, he will be for a very long time.
Here is the full video of Gottlieb sharing his thoughts on the direction of Gilgeous-Alexander as a superstar.