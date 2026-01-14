The NBA season is nearing the halfway point. It's a perfect time to take a look at which stars are in danger of missing out on major awards because they aren't going to meet the league's eligibility requirements.

The league added minimum games played requirements ahead of the 2023-2024 season as part of their overall effort to prevent so much load management. Unfortunately, that hasn't done anything to help keep players healthy. Here's a look at the eligibility status of a number of big names as we head into the back half of the season.

NBA Award Eligibility Rules

The new rules, which took affect ahead of the 2023-2024 season, say that players must play in at least 65 regular season games to be eligible for major awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player as well as the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

In order for a game to count towards the total, the player must play 20 minutes, though they can leave up to two games after 15 minutes if they're injured and those games will still count. This is to prevent players from starting a game and then immediately checking out of the game which some guys have done in the past for incentives or to keep streaks going.

A player will also remain eligible if he plays at least 62 regular season games and 85% of the team's games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Nikola Jokic

A three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic has never played fewer than 69 games in a season. That streak is in danger this year after he suffered a hyperextended knee at the end of December. Jokic had played in all 32 of the Nuggets' first 32 games this season, but is now out for an extended period of time.

As of the middle of January, Jokic has missed eight straight games. He would have to return to the lineup on Jan. 30 and play every game the rest of the way.

Luka Dončić

The NBA's leading scorer sat out six of the Lakers' first 38 games, but has played every night since Christmas. He can miss up to 11 games in the second half of the season.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey's counting stats have continued to rise in his sixth season. Last year he missed 30 games, but through the 76ers first 38 games this season he's only missed two. Maxey is in good shape to be eligible for an All-NBA spot as he heads into the second half of the season.

Jaylen Brown

With Jayson Tatum out, Jaylen Brown has been asked to carry a heavy load this season and so far his body has held up. He just missed his third game of the season earlier this week.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards missed his eighth game of the season on Tuesday night. He's day-to-day with a foot injury and can miss nine of the Timberwolves' 41 games to remain eligible.

Stephen Curry

The two-time MVP has missed nine games in the first half of the season, but is currently healthy and can miss eight more in the second half of the season.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard missed 10 straight games in November, but has been on a tear since he got healthy. Leonard, who has only appeared in 65 or more games once since 2017, has played in 22 straight. He can miss seven more games this season.

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was named to the All-Defensive team after playing 71 games as a rookie. Last year he was down to 46 games. This year he's missed 14 of the Spurs' first 40 games so he can only miss three more games before he's ineligible.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The reigning MVP is in very good shape for NBA awards season having missed just two games in the first half of the season. He's only missed a total of 13 games over the last two seasons so unless he suffers a serious injury he will be eligible.

LeBron James

LeBron James played 70 games and was voted second team All-NBA last season and finished sixth in MVP voting. This year he missed the first 14 games of the season and is currently sitting at 17 games missed. If he misses one more, he will be ineligible for the All-NBA distinction he's earned 21 times before.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant has missed 21 of the Memphis Grizzlies' first 38 games and is ineligible for postseason awards. He previously earned All-NBA honors in the '21-'22 season before the NBA instituted the eligibility rules. He has played more than 65 games just once in his career during his rookie season.

