How good will the three-point shooting be for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats?
One thing that Kentucky must do well in year two under head coach Mark Pope is shoot the three-ball well. Last season, the Wildcats shot the three-ball at a high percentage but didn't get the 30+ attempts per game up that Pope was looking for heading into the season.
Some Kentucky fans are questioning the three-point shooting on this team, but the pieces are there.
In the backcourt, Jaland Lowe, Jasper Johnson, Kam Williams, Denzel Aberdeen, and Collin Chandler are all elite shooters. Some will question the three-point shooting of Lowe due to his percentages from last season, but in Pope's system this year, he will increase his numbers by a wide margin.
One of the big offseason goals for Otega Oweh has been improving his shooting, and he is working on the hitch in his shot. If Oweh can get better as a shooter from deep, it will be scary for this team.
Trent Noah is more of a wing, but in an interview on Monday, Lowe called Noah the best shooter he has ever seen in his life.
Every player in the Wildcats' frontcourt can shoot the three-ball, and this will make the opposing team have to put a hand up when the big guys are out beyond the arc.
Brandon Garrison turned it on down the stretch last season, proving he is a great shooter, and this year he should take another big leap. Mouhamed Dioubate shot a high percentage on low attempts last season at Alabama, so he can make them.
Andrija Jelavic is a proven three-point shooter, and Jayden Quaintance is going to be working to improve this area of his game while he rehabs.
Every player on the floor will be able to shoot for this Kentucky team, making Pope's team scary. He will want to see over 30 attempts per game for this basketball team, and if the Wildcats shoot at a high percentage, watch out.