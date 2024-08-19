How many Kentucky coaches are top 25 coaches in college basketball history?
Kentucky basketball is one of the best college basketball programs of all time, and one of the reasons for that is the elite coaching the program has had over the years. Coaches that come to Kentucky are generally in Lexington for a while and have great success.
All Kentucky fans are hoping that Mark Pope will someday be considered an all-time great coach in Lexington and join some of the greats. If Coach Pope is able to bring the Kentucky basketball program its ninth National Championship, he very well could be considered an all-time great in Lexington.
Jason Fray of New Arena ranked the top 25 college basketball coaches of all time, and some former Kentucky coaches made the list. Let's check out where some former Kentucky coaches are on this list from Fray.
#22 John Calipari
"Despite still coaching, he's already been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. In terms of a legacy, you could make the argument that Calipari consistently was able to bring in the most high-end talent of any coach. There's been a who's who of ridiculous talent coming from his coaching influence. Among them recently: Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, De'Aaron Fox, Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jamal Murray."- Jason Fray
#20 Rick Pitino
"Pitino is a flat-out great coach. Experienced in both the NBA and in college, much of his success came in the collegiate ranks. The New York native led the programs of Louisville, Kentucky, and Providence to great success (all three schools had Final Four appearances under Pitino's stewardship)."- Jason Fray
#14 Eddie Sutton
"We must look at Sutton and praise him for being able to build sustained programs. He was an embodiment of consistency. For example, from 1977-2005, Sutton-led teams missed the NCAA Tournament only twice. Sutton never won a title despite making three Final Four appearances. It's probably the biggest 'knock' against him ranking higher on many lists."- Jason Fray
#4 Adolph Rupp
"As one can see in the image above, the University of Kentucky will forever be grateful for the coaching brilliance of one Adolph Rupp. He coached the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team for over four decades, leading them to four national championships, six Final Four appearances, and 27 SEC titles. Rupp's success as a coach can be attributed to his exceptional leadership skills, ability to recruit top talent, and innovative strategies on the court (such as employing different types of trapping matchup zone coverages)."- Jason Fray