Akron vs. Kent State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 27

The Kent State Golden Flashes host the Akron Zips in some Friday night MAC action

Akron is 23-5 overall this season and has won the last six meetings over Kent State, including a 69-52 win as -10.5 favorites last month. However, the Golden Flashes are just 7-3 on the road.

Kent State is 13-2 at home, but barely beat Central Michigan as -11.5 favorites on Tuesday night. Still, the Zips have won four in a row and seven of their last nine games.

Can the Zips get some revenge at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this MAC matchup.

Akron vs. Kent State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Akron: -4.5 (-102)

Kent State: +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Akron: -205

Kent State: +168

Total

164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Akron vs. Kent State How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 25

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M.A.C. Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Akron record: 23-5

Kent State record: 21-7

Akron vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Akron is 13-13 ATS this season

Kent State is 10-16 ATS this season

Akron is 8-6 ATS on the road this season

Kent State is 6-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 14-12 in Akron games this season

The OVER is 15-11 in Kent State games this season

The UNDER is 10-4 in Akron road games this season

The OVER is 10-3 in Kent State home games this season

Akron vs. Kent State Key Players to Watch

Delrecco Gillespie, Forward, Kent State Golden Flashes

Delrecco Gillespie is looking to help Kent State take down Akron for the first time since his freshman year.

The senior forward leads the nation with 11.6 rebounds per game, and his 18.7 points per game rank 63rd in the country. That’s thanks to a 70th-best field goal percentage at 54.5%

Akron held Gillespie to 17 points and 6 rebounds in their first meeting last month.

Akron vs. Kent State Prediction and Pick

Kent State isn’t great against the spread this season, but this is just the fourth time that the Zips have been underdogs. They’re 1-2 ATS in those three games, though, while Akron is 12-13 ATS as a favorite and 7-6 as a road favorite.

Akron has struggled on the road recently, failing to cover as a favorite at Ball State and Eastern Michigan and losing outright at Troy.

Kent State did just barely scratch out a win as big favorites last time out, but there was perhaps some rust after having six days off.

I’ll back the Zips to keep this a close game at home.

Pick: Kent State +4.5 (-120)

