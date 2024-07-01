How many SEC games will the Kentucky Wildcats win in Mark Pope's first season?
The Kentucky basketball team is a long way away from suiting up against an SEC team, but with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC today, it felt fitting to predict how many games the Wildcats will win in conference play.
The SEC opponents have been released, but not the dates, so we know who the Wildcats will play but not when they will play them. This could change things as the Wildcats could have some tough stretches that will make it hard to win some games.
Let's take a look at who the Wildcats play in SEC play this season and where the games are for Mark Pope's team.
Kentucky Basketball Home 2024-25 SEC Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Kentucky Basketball Road 2024-25 SEC Opponents
at Alabama
at Georgia
at Ole Miss
at Mississippi State
at Missouri
at Oklahoma
at Tennessee
at Texas
at Vanderbilt
Kentucky has a home and away with Alabama, which will be a challenge as they are one of the best teams in all of college basketball, but there are some positives to the schedule. The Wildcats host Auburn and Arkansas but don't have to make return trips, which is a good thing as both of these teams look to be elite.
If Kentucky were to win 11 or more games in SEC play this season, Big Blue Nation should be happy. In all honesty, any winning record in conference play is a good thing, knowing how good this conference will be during the 2024-25 season.
The SEC is going to be a gauntlet, so if the Wildcats are able to win 11 games in conference play, Kentucky fans should be happy. While 11 would be a solid win total, this team is capable of winning more.