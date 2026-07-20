How to watch game two of the La Familia vs. The Ville series in the TBT

The Kentucky alumni team La Familia took on the Louisville alumni team The Ville on Saturday and was able to get the 72-68 victory. This means La Familia is one win away from moving on in the TBT, and they will have a chance to close things out against The Ville this evening.

In the first game of this series, the leading scorer for the Wildcats was Darryl Morsell, who actually played his college ball at Maryland. He had 17 points in this game to go with five rebounds and three assists. Morsell also scored the basket during the Elam Ending that won it for the Wildcats. This was a beautiful play from coach Jon Hood on an out-of-bounds underneath where Kahlil Whitney made a great pass to a wide-open Morsell for the dunk.

Game two is going to be interesting as La Familia will be getting Archie Goodwin back, who arguably is the team’s best player. On the negative side for the Wildcats, Marcus Lee is out, and Willie Cauley-Stein is questionable. If Cauley-Stein isn’t able to suit up in this game, The Ville’s advantage down low is going to grow.

Let’s take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch game two of this series between La Familia and The Ville in the TBT.

How to watch game two between La Familia and The Ville

La Familia’s Darryl Morsell drives the ball up court against The Ville in first game of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 18, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This evening is game two between La Familia and The Ville, with tip coming at 7:00 pm est. This game can be watched on FS1 for fans who aren’t able to make it to Freedom Hall in Louisville to watch the game live.

La Familia would love to get the win this evening and move on in the TBT, but the good news is if game three does happen, it will be back in Lexington at Memorial Coliseum. Guard play is going to be the difference for La Familia this evening. The hope is that having Goodwin in the lineup is going to be a big offensive boost.

Knowing The Ville has a massive advantage down low, it is imperative that Kentucky gets good guard play in this game. Without question, The Ville is going to have a good crowd this evening, but the hope is that Big Blue Nation is going to get in the door as well.

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