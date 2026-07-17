How to watch Kentucky alumni team La Familia take on The Ville in the TBT

Generally, the summer is a very slow time for Kentucky basketball fans, but over the last few years, there has been a very fun event that has given BBN something to look forward to in July. That event is the TBT Tournament where Kentucky’s alumni team La Familia plays.

This year, the format for the TBT has changed, as now Kentucky will play a three-game series against the Louisville alumni team (The Ville) with the winner moving on to the next round of the TBT. The first of these matchups will be played in Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at noon. The next game will be in Louisville on Monday night at Freedom Hall with tip coming at 7:00 PM.

The way the TBT decided who would host the, if necessary, third game was by ticket sales from each fan base, and per usual, the Wildcats lapped the Cardinal in this metric, earning another game in Lexington. The hope for Big Blue Nation is that La Familia will win two games, and this matchup won’t be necessary.

You want highlights??? We got highlights pic.twitter.com/oYzEOcbflc — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 16, 2026

Let’s take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch La Familia’s matchup with The Ville in the TBT.

How to watch La Familia vs. The Ville in TBT

The matchup between La Familia and The Ville can be watched on Fox Saturday with tip coming at noon in Memorial Coliseum.

The roster features six former Kentucky Wildcats. Those players are Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Archie Goodwin, Kahlil Whitney, Marcus Lee, and Deandre Liggins. Goodwin is going to miss game one but will be ready for game two in Louisville.

BBN!



We are less than 48 hours from our opening TBT game against the Louisville Alumni‼️



Come out and support the squad!



🎟️: https://t.co/QfLWu9YnDT



Oh… WEAR WHITE! pic.twitter.com/HbLVHXVCmV — LaFamilia - Kentucky’s TBT Team (@LaFamiliaTBT) July 16, 2026

This is going to be the final basketball Cauley-Stein is going to play, so he, without question, would love to go out with a bang, taking down The Ville, then taking this La Familia team on a run to win the TBT. Cauley-Stein is loved by Big Blue Nation, so fans will enjoy seeing him suit up in the Blue and White one more time.

The theme for the game on Saturday is going to be a white out, so for the fans heading to the game in person, be sure you are wearing a white Kentucky shirt. Winning this game on Saturday would put all of the pressure on The Ville, so Coach Jon Hood needs to come in with a good game plan.

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