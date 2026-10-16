How to watch Kentucky's exhibition game against Little Rock

While Big Blue Nation is all in on football season right now, the fan base is very excited to see Mark Pope's team take the floor for the first time. The first time BBN will be able to see Pope and the Wildcats take on outside competition will be this evening as they welcome Little Rock for an exhibition game.

The head coach of Little Rock is a name very familiar to Big Blue Nation, as he is former Wildcat Travis Ford. He will lead the Trojans into Rupp Arena this evening to take on Pope's team. The Wildcats will be without some important players this evening. It sounds like Kentucky, barring any crazy changes, will be without Kam Williams, Trent Noah, and Jerone Morton.

We spoke with Kam's dad, Greg, yesterday, and the hope is that he will be back on the floor very soon. I have a feeling that he will be good to go for the first game of the season for Pope's team. Williams is expected to have a really good season this year and be much more aggressive looking for shots on offense.

Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans can watch Pope's Wildcats take on Ford's Trojans.

How to watch Kentucky's exhibition against Little Rock

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats Zoom Diallo speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The exhibition game against Little Rock can be watched on SEC+ with tip coming at 7:00 pm est. If this is not a part of your TV package, you will have to add it to be able to watch the Wildcats. For reference, this was the same place Pro Day and Big Blue Madness were streamed.

One player that I am very excited to see take the floor in this game is Ousmane N'Diaye. The seven-foot power forward is expected to get the start, and BBN really wants to see him play well.

Another thing fans would love to see in this exhibition game is the tandem of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins in the backcourt play well. There was offseason talk from the national media concerned about how these two will play together, but Big Blue Nation has a ton of confidence.

Hopefully the Wildcats will blow out Little Rock, and the fan base can shift its focus to Will Stein's matchup with Oklahoma in Norman tomorrow night. It is a very big weekend for Kentucky athletes.

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