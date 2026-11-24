There is a lot of frustration right now with the Kentucky fan base early into the 2026-27 college basketball season. Mark Pope and the Wildcats have already lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic and to the Indiana Hoosiers. Both of these losses were by double digits. On top of these two early-season losses, it took a buzzer-beater for the Wildcats to beat Northern Arizona in Rupp Arena.

Obviously, Coach Pope has a lot of fans frustrated with him right now, but he isn't making it any easier on himself. When things are going bad for a coach, one way to help yourself is to handle post-game press conferences well, and Pope has not done that so far this season.

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the ugly win over Northern Arizona that took an Alex Wilkins three for the Wildcats to win, Pope told the fan base, "I hope you had fun." In retrospect, it was a very fun basketball game, but that is the last thing fans want to hear after barely beating a team ranked around 300 in KenPom in Rupp Arena.

After the Wildcats lost to the Indiana Hoosiers, the next crazy post-game comment from Pope was about how his team lacks Division 1 experience. First of all, this isn't true, and even if it were true, Coach Pope is the person who picked the team in the first place. After an ugly loss to a rival like Indiana, Big Blue Nation doesn't want to hear excuses. This is why Coach Pope is going about these pressers the wrong way.

Nov 13, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts during the first half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fan base would be much happier if Coach Pope went up on the podium and took accountability for what went wrong in the game and tried to explain his plan to get things fixed for the rest of the season. This is how Kentucky's football coach Will Stein has handled the losses so far this season, and BBN loves to see it handled that way.

Coach Pope is coaching for his life right now, trying to turn this team around so he can stick around in Lexington. I do feel like handling the press after a loss better would look better to the fan base for the remainder of this season. Coach Pope has a lot to turn around, and he needs to do it quickly if he wants to remain the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

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