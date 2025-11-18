How to watch Kentucky take on #17 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the State Farm Champions Classic in what should be an elite defensive matchup.
The Spartans are coming off a big win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, so this should be a fun battle between two elite programs.
Kentucky will be without Jaland Lowe in this game, as he is banged up, so Denzel Aberdeen will have to step up.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky take on #17 Michigan State.
How to watch #12 Kentucky take on #17 Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic
Tip between Kentucky and MSU is coming at 6:30 pm ET in New York City, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The spread for the game is currently -4.5 in favor of Kentucky.
Three reasons Kentucky will beat Michigan State
Kentucky dominates the boards
Michigan State was really good on the boards when they took down the Arkansas Razorbacks, so Mark Pope's team needs to be ready for a fight on the glass. If Kentucky can limit the Spartans to one shot per possession, it will go a long way to winning this game. Michigan State shoots the ball close to the cylinder a lot, so Kentucky needs to crash the boards and secure a rebound because the Spartans will be active around the rim.
Kentucky shoots the ball well
Kentucky has the advantage in the three-point shooting category of this game, and it would be a perfect time to have a coming-out party from deep. The Wildcats have still not had a game where they can't seem to miss from three, and this would be the perfect time. If Kentucky's offense gets going especially from three, they could blow out the Spartans.
Kentucky speeds the pace of play
Michigan State is a team that likes to play slow and run a real half-court offense. The Wildcats are a team that wants to go really fast. The goal for Kentucky should be to speed up Michigan State, and if they are able to do this, it will help the Wildcats create turnovers. If this game is slow and ugly, it is in favor of the Spartans, but if it is fast paced, it is in favor of the Wildcats. Pace of play will have a big role in deciding which ranked team comes out on top.