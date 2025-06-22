How will the Kevin Durant trade affect the future for Rockets guard Reed Sheppard?
NBA fans woke up on Sunday morning to a blockbuster trade as Suns superstar Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets. In return for Durant, the Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and some picks.
The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer will join a Rockets team that has a young core to go with another veteran in Fred VanVleet.
One of those young pieces is Reed Sheppard, and this trade means that he is going to have a shot to be a serious role player off the bench next season for the Rockets. Green was one of the Rockets high volume scorers this season, and his leaving for the Suns opens the window for Sheppard to earn some playing time.
The fact that Sheppard was not involved in this trade also shows that the Rockets believe that he has a bright future and is part of the organization's long-term plans.
When Sheppard was given opportunities, whether in the NBA or the G-League, he proved that he had a high upside. Like every rookie, Sheppard made some silly mistakes, but he is a high-IQ player and will grow as he gets more playing time in the league.
The former Kentucky Wildcat has a big season ahead for the Rockets as he will have to prove to the organization that he is their point guard of the future. Sheppard is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and once he is given the opportunity to prove that he will be special for a Rockets team, that will be excellent for the foreseeable future.