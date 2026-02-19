Rockets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 19

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and they’ll look to keep that rolling out of the All-Star break.

Charlotte ranks fifth in the NBA in net rating over its last 15 games, and it’s set as just a small underdog on Thursday night at home against the Houston Rockets.

Houston currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, but the team has struggled in close games, ranking 21st in the NBA in clutch offensive rating while posting a 2-6 record in games decided by three points or less.

Charlotte is going to be short-handed in this matchup, as Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges are still serving suspensions for the brawl with the Detroit Pistons earlier in the month.

Does that cost the Hornets against another playoff-caliber team?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rockets -4.5 (-110)

Hornets +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rockets: -185

Hornets: +154

Total

217.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rockets vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network

Rockets record: 33-20

Hornets record: 26-29

Rockets vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Hornets Injury Report

Miles Bridges – out

Moussa Diabate – out

Liam McNeeley – out

Coby White – out

Rockets vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Alperen Sengun OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-117)

This could be a big game on the glass for Sengun, who is averaging 9.4 rebounds on 17.0 rebound chances per game this season. The Rockets center has at least nine boards in nine of his last 10 games, and this has suddenly become an intriguing matchup for him on the glass.

With Diabaté suspended, the Hornets are down their best rebounder and aren’t nearly as dangerous as they’ve been this season in the paint. Charlotte is second to Houston in rebound percentage this season, but Sengun grabbed nine boards in less than 28 minutes in his last matchup with the Hornets (with Diabaté playing).

The Rockets big man has 28 games with at least nine rebounds this season, so I’ll trust him to take advantage of this short-handed frontcourt on Thursday.

Rockets vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

The Hornets already have a 10-point road win over the Rockets this month, and I think they’re worth a look at home dogs in this matchup, even with Diabaté and Bridges out of the lineup.

Charlotte is 10-8 against the spread as a home underdog this season, and over the last 15 games it has a significantly better net rating than Houston (+8.5 to +1.3).

The Rockets have struggled as road favorites this season (10-13 against the spread), and they are just two games over .500 overall.

Charlotte has hit a different gear over the last few months, and it has a top-10 offense and a top-10 defense over its last 15 contests.

Even if the Hornets can’t win this matchup, I do think they’ll be able to hang around on Thursday. Houston has struggled in close games, so I’d much rather have the points with the spread just around one-possession on Feb. 19.

Pick: Hornets +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

