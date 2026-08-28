If Kentucky doesn't have Mark Mitchell this season this Wildcat must step up

As sad as it is to say, it seems like it is going to be a real uphill battle for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats to have Mark Mitchell on the floor this season. It isn't over, and no one is giving up yet, but it's definitely going to be an uphill battle for Pope and the Wildcats. Mitchell is a player who averaged 18.3 points per game last season for the Missouri Tigers and would be an All-American candidate for Pope's team.

If Mitchell isn't able to suit up this season, there is one player currently on the Kentucky roster who will have to step up for the Wildcats. That player is Senegalese power forward Ousmane N'Diaye. The 7'0 forward has been in Lexington for a few months now, and it would seem like his progress is not coming along as fast as some would have hoped.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Pope and the staff have been developing N'Diaye, and things just aren't moving at the pace that BBN expected, knowing he was able to get into Lexington in the summer. Sometimes it is hard for players coming from outside of the USA to adjust, and that has been the case for N'Diaye.

The film on N'Diaye is really good, and he has shown some flashes during his time at Kentucky so far. If Mitchell won't be in Lexington, there is a good chance that N'Diaye will start at the four for this team. At the open practice that Pope held, where the media and fans saw this team take the floor, there were some concerns about N'Diaye.

Ousmane N'Diaye | Kentucky Athletics

It was clear that if N'Diaye is able to put it all together, he could be very good this season for the Wildcats, but that is a bigger if than most thought. The good news is N'Diaye still has more time to develop and learn the Pope system before the season gets started on November 3rd. If he could keep getting better, it would be huge for the upside of this team if Mitchell isn't a part of it.

Fans felt that if N'Diaye could sit behind Mitchell and come off the bench, it would be good for his development. It doesn't seem like this is feasible at this point, so the staff needs to get him ready to play some serious minutes for this team this year. N'Diaye has all of the skill in the world; he just has to put it together.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.