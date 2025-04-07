If Kentucky lands this transfer portal guard Mark Pope will have one of the nation's best backcourts
Kentucky basketball is strongly pursuing one of the top scorers in the transfer portal and he would compliment the backcourt extremely well, that being Jaron Pierre, the nation's leading scorer from last season. Currently, the Wildcats have Jasper Johnson, Acaden Lewis, Otega Oweh, Travis Perry and Jaland Lowe in the backcourt rotation, with Lowe leading the charge at point guard. Here is why landing Pierre would make Kentucky's backcourt one of the best next season.
For starters, Pierre was the nation's leading scorer last season with 777 points scored, and judging by how Kentucky's backcourt is shaping up, the only pure scorer is Otega Oweh in a group of players filled with playmakers everywhere. With Lowe leading the point, he will have a knack for finding open teammates, considering he had 10+ assists a number of times at Pitt last season, averaging 5.5 dimes per game. Adding someone like Pierre would do wonders for Kentucky's scoring ability in the backcourt.
What made Pierre college basketball's leading scorer last season was his impressive efficiency shooting the ball. The 6-5 guard averaged 21.6 points on 42.6 percent shooting overall and 38.2 percent from deep, all while averaging 7.6 attempts from three per game. The volume is there, and so is the efficiency. Pierre scored 20+ points in 12 games, scoring in double-figures in every game but one. His best game for the Gamecocks came against Middle Tennessee State, where he scored 36 points on 10-16 from three, an impressive shooting performance.
It's no wonder why he was the nation's leading scorer with how efficient of a scorer he was last season. Carrying that over to Kentucky would compliment the backcourt so well, but also put the Wildcats' backcourt up against any other in college basketball.