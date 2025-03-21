If Otega Oweh returns to Kentucky for the 2025-26 season he could win SEC Player of the Year
The star player for the Kentucky Wildcats in year one under Mark Pope has been Otega Oweh. When the Wildcats are eventually done in the NCAA Tournament, which is hopefully in April, one of the big questions will have to do with Oweh's future plans.
It sounds like there is a very good chance that Oweh is going to return to Kentucky, but nothing is written in stone yet. Oweh is one of the best drivers in college basketball, but he is not the best shooter. The Wildcats leading scorer would likely have to improve this aspect of his game if he is going to be ready for the league.
There is no question that Oweh is going to be an NBA player in the future, but one more season in Lexington could serve him well.
On the season, Oweh averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. He is also shooting 78.2% from the free throw line, which is a big jump from last season, where he shot 64.3%.
If Oweh were to return for one more season playing for the Kentucky Wildcats, he would have a real shot to win SEC Player of the Year. Many of the best players in the conference will be done eligibility wise after this season, which would give Oweh a clear path if he did return to Kentucky.
Oweh will be one of the best players in all of the college basketball if he spends one more season in college.