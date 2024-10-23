In his first NBA game Rob Dillingham did not play for the Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA got started on Tuesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Los Angeles Lakers. The most important part of this game for NBA fans was getting to see LeBron James play with his son, Bronny.
For Kentucky fans the reason for turning this game on was to see Rob Dillingham make his NBA debut. Well, those who turned this game on for that reason were disappointed, as Dillingham did not play a minute in this game.
This comes as a big surprise, knowing Dillingham was drafted to play a role for this team now. Dillingham was drafted by the Spurs then traded to the T-Wolves. Sometimes, when top ten draft picks are traded immediately to a contender, it can be hard for these players to get minutes. If Dillingham was with the Spurs right now, he would play a ton of minutes per game.
It will be interesting to see how Dillingham works his way into the lineup during the course of the season. The Timberwolves traded for Dillingham for him to be the point guard of the future, but many imagined that would lead to plenty of playing time this season.
Hopefully, Dillingham will be able to work his way into the lineup over the course of the season, but it's definitely concerning to see a DNP next to his name for game one. Dillingham is going to be an NBA star. He just needs an opportunity to show the world what he can do and how well he can score the rock.