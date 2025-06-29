A Former Kentucky Wildcat has signed a massive NBA contract
A former Wildcat in the NBA has signed a new deal to stay with his team. On Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that Julius Randle has signed a new three-year contract to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The new deal will pay Randle $100 million over the three years, which also includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.
Randle, a three-time NBA All-Star was sent to Minnesota by the New York Knicks last offseason in exhange for another former Wildcat, Karl-Anthony Towns. Randle had an up-and-down time for much of the regular season, thanks to an adductor strain causing him to miss a month of action. Once he returned, he helped lead the Timberwolves to a 17-4 record from then on to close out the regular season. In his first season in Minnesota, the 6-9 forward averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the regular season.
Minnesota made it to the Western Conference Finals this past season, thanks to he and star guard Anthony Edwards' impressive play throughout the playoffs. Randle averaged 22.6 points against the LA Lakers in the first round, 25.2 points in the second round against the Golden State Warriors, then 17.4 points per game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, where they ultimately fell short. Now, after signing a deal that will keep him in Minnesota for at least three more years,
Randle and the Timberwolves will be looking to not only get back to the conference finals, but capitalize on it and reach the NBA Finals. Minnesota will certainly be one of the handful of early favorites next season.