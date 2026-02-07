Injury Report: Kentucky basketball vs #25 Tennessee

Kentucky basketball is getting set for a rematch against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Rupp Arena. In their last time facing each other, it was the Wildcats who came out with the victory, pulling off a huge 17-point comeback. This time, Tennessee will be looking for revenge.

Kentucky will be more shorthanded than they were in the first matchup, as Kam Williams is out this time, as well as Jayden Quaintance. Both are listed as "OUT" on the injury report for Saturday's game. Jaland Lowe was declared out for the season on Jan. 12. For Tennessee, big man Felix Okpara could miss his third-straight game, as he is questionable. Williams is the most recent injury for the Wildcats, as he broke his foot in Kentucky's win over Texas on Jan. 21. With Quaintance, he has been out for nine-straight games now after appearing in three games in a Kentucky uniform, most-notably his impressive debut against St. John's in Atlanta.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Late last week, Mark Pope provided updates on both Quaintance and Williams. As for Williams, Pope says there is an 'outside' chance that he could return this season. "There's maybe an outside, outside, outside chance that Kam could rejoin us at some point the season. We'll see," Pope said last Thursday.

With Quaintance, he went much more in-depth on his situation, as he is continuing to deal with swelling.

"He's still dealing with a little bit of swelling and so we're trying to make sure that we get to a great kickoff point. And I wish I could predict how that's going to work right now," Pope said on Quaintance. "He's on full shutdown in terms of his on-court work. We're doing everything we can with the performance team. One of the things that's just an immediate moment challenge is that every day he misses, he loses some of the strength that they worked so hard to develop, the knee protective strength. And so t's a little bit of a complicated bag, butI know his health long term is going to be excellent. It's just in the immediate future we're trying to figure out."

More Kentucky basketball news