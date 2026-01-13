Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 24-ranked team in the country, but they're coming off a tough loss to the Florida Gators on the weekend. On Tuesday, they'll take on the unranked Texas A&M Aggies, who are 3-0 in SEC play.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's conference battle.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M +9.5 (-110)
- Tennessee -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M +430
- Tennessee -600
Total
- OVER 157.5 (-105)
- UNDER 157.5 (-115)
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Food City Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas A&M Record: 13-3 (0-3 in SEC)
- Tennessee Record: 11-5 (1-2 in SEC)
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 9-3 in Texas A&M's last 12 games
- Texas A&M has won six straight games
- Texas A&M is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog
- Tennessee is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- Tennessee has won 10 straight home games
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers
Not only is Ja'Kobi Gillespie leading Tennessee in points per game at 18.3, but he's also averaging 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He is the most important player on this Volunteers roster, and this team will go as far as he can take them.
Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M is a fantastic shooting team, but the Aggies struggle when it comes to the interior, which could be bad news for them in this game.
66% of Tennessee's shots come from two-point range. Now, the Volunteers get to take on a Texas A&M team that ranks 198th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 52% from down low.
Tennessee is also likely to win the rebounding battle. The Vols are fourth in the country in rebounding rate, grabbing 58.1% of boards. If that leads to extra scoring chances, this game could be over early. I'll back Tennessee to win and cover.
Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel
