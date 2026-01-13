Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 24-ranked team in the country, but they're coming off a tough loss to the Florida Gators on the weekend. On Tuesday, they'll take on the unranked Texas A&M Aggies, who are 3-0 in SEC play.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for tonight's conference battle.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +9.5 (-110)

Tennessee -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +430

Tennessee -600

Total

OVER 157.5 (-105)

UNDER 157.5 (-115)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Texas A&M Record: 13-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Tennessee Record: 11-5 (1-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The OVER is 9-3 in Texas A&M's last 12 games

Texas A&M has won six straight games

Texas A&M is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog

Tennessee is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

Tennessee has won 10 straight home games

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Key Player to Watch

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G - Tennessee Volunteers

Not only is Ja'Kobi Gillespie leading Tennessee in points per game at 18.3, but he's also averaging 5.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He is the most important player on this Volunteers roster, and this team will go as far as he can take them.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

Texas A&M is a fantastic shooting team, but the Aggies struggle when it comes to the interior, which could be bad news for them in this game.

66% of Tennessee's shots come from two-point range. Now, the Volunteers get to take on a Texas A&M team that ranks 198th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 52% from down low.

Tennessee is also likely to win the rebounding battle. The Vols are fourth in the country in rebounding rate, grabbing 58.1% of boards. If that leads to extra scoring chances, this game could be over early. I'll back Tennessee to win and cover.

Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

