Is Kentucky's Jaland Lowe a top five PG in college basketball?
The biggest question mark on this Kentucky basketball team has to be Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe. All Kentucky fans have heard all offseason is about his efficiency struggles last season for the Panthers, but he did lead his team in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game.
Many believe that in Pope's system, Lowe is going to be more efficient shooting the basketball, and the reports out of summer practice have been positive. It sounds like Lowe has been the star of summer practice for the Wildcats, which would be massive news for Pope's team.
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports wrote an article where he ranked the top five players at each position, and at the initiator point guard position, he had Lowe ranked as the fifth best in college basketball.
Fans love to talk about the efficiency struggles for Lowe, but they don't discuss how great of a passer he is, as he averaged 5.5 assists per game last season at Pitt.
Here is why Trotter believes Lowe is a top-five initiator point guard in college hoops: "Other initiator point guards had better seasons than Lowe last year, but this is a bet on Mark Pope doing what Mark Pope does with lead guards. Otega Oweh and Lamont Butler posted the best offensive seasons of their careers under Pope's watchful eye, and Lowe should be up next to hit the jetpack joy ride. Lowe's talent is undeniable, both as a scorer and a playmaker. The lefty, dynamic floor general can crease defenses with slashing drives in a flash. With a much-improved shot diet at Kentucky, Lowe should go vroom-vroom."
If Kentucky is going to be a top five team in college basketball, Lowe is going to need to have an elite season. He is the x-factor for this team, and during his short time so far in Lexington, it sounds like the Wildcats have a star in the making.
Rival fan bases love talking smack about Lowe's efficiency, so it is going to be very exciting to see him silence all of the haters this season. Lowe has the upside to be a top five point guard in college basketball.