Otega Oweh explains why Kentucky only shot 13 threes against North Carolina

Bad is getting worse in Lexington as the Kentucky Wildcats just lost their third game of the season to the North Carolina Tar Heels. This was one of the ugliest games of Kentucky basketball fans have seen in a very long time.

The Tar Heels pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points. The Wildcats also had an over 10-minute stretch in the second half where they did not make a field goal. Despite these two factors, the Wildcats were still in the game late but weren't able to pull out the win over fellow blue blood North Carolina.

Another issue in this game for the Wildcats was three-point shooting. When Pope got to Lexington, fans thought it would be raining threes in Rupp Arena every game, but that has not been the case for this team.

Last night, the Wildcats only shot 13 from three, which is far off the 30+ threes per game mark that Pope set for this team. To make matters worse, of those 13 threes, the Wildcats only made one. The only Wildcat to make a three-pointer last night was center Brandon Garrison.

After the game, the media asked Otega Oweh about the team only shooting 13 threes.

Here is what Oweh had to say about the Wildcats shooting only 13 from deep: “No, we just weren’t making shots, but, then the fact we got up 13, I think we didn’t see the opportunity. I think we were getting into the paint. We were being aggressive, but we weren’t playing off two feet a lot, where we could hit guys for open shots. We are going to see all of that in film."

The reality is this basketball team has a lot to fix, and if it doesn't happen soon, the losses are going to snowball. Games against Gonzaga, Indiana, and St. John's are coming up, which will all be losses if this team isn't able to find some answers.

If things don't get figured out soon, it could get ugly in Lexington. Obviously, Jaland Lowe, Mo Dioubate, and Jayden Quaintance weren't on the floor, but the only one of these players who will help the shooting likely is Lowe.

Jasper Johnson has not shot the ball well of late, and Kam Williams and Andrija Jelavic need to find their three-point stroke. If these things don't happen and the Wildcats just can't shoot, this team could miss the tournament.