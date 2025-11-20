It's time for Mark Pope to make a change to Kentucky's starting lineup
In the loss to the Michigan State Spartans, the Kentucky Wildcats' starting center, Brandon Garrison, struggled once again. In his press conference today, Coach Pope talked about how he has liked the way Garrison has played on offense and passing the ball, but Big Blue Nation isn't buying this.
Malachi Moreno has looked like the better option for the Wildcats in every aspect of the game. The only real complaint on Moreno early into his Kentucky career has been his free-throw shooting, but against the Spartans, he went 7-8. In this game, the freshman seven-footer scored nine points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
The Wildcats have struggled in their big games early this season, but Moreno has been a flash for this team off the bench. Moreno only played 20 minutes in the loss to Tom Izzo's team.
Really, the only aspect of basketball where Garrison has a clear edge is free-throw shooting and three-point shooting. Moreno is a better defender, rebounder, and scorer around the rim.
Based on the way Coach Pope talked today, it sounds like he will more than likely stick with Garrison in the starting lineup, but if he continues to struggle, this will frustrate Big Blue Nation.
Another player who has not played well in marquee games is Mo Dioubate. The Alabama transfer has looked good at times this season, but his struggles from three make it hard to have him on the floor in a Pope offense. Dioubate was also supposed to be an elite defender, and he has looked the part some this season, but then at times he is getting beaten.
Dioubate is dealing with an injury, and it sounds like there is a chance he does not play on Friday. If he is to miss, there is a chance that Andrija Jelavic will get the start for the Wildcats. Jelavic continues to get better and better for the Wildcats.
He has proven to be a solid defender and rebounder, which was not expected from the Croatian. If Jelavic can start to hit the three-ball like fans know he is capable of, it will be hard to take him out of the starting lineup.
Fans have been frustrated with the way Pope has substituted players this season and want to see him figure out how to best manage this team. Perhaps starting Moreno and Jelavic could be a good solution for Pope.