Nebraska Players Tell Fans to Stop Storming Court After Win Over Michigan State
In its 130-year men's basketball history, Nebraska has never had it this good.
The No. 13 Cornhuskers are 14–0 after beating No. 9 Michigan State 58–56 at home Friday, a pace if that if maintained (unlikely) would constitute the team’s best record since 1900. More immediately, the team appears poised to crack the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time since 1966.
Nebraska—a team that famously has never won an NCAA tournament game in eight trips—is learning how to handle success on the fly. On Friday, then, its players offered its fans some tips—starting with a plea not to storm the court after every landmark victory.
“If you’re the No. 13 against the No. 9 and you’re at home, in my opinion, you’re supposed to win that game. I don't blame the fans. They got excited for that win. From here on out, we’ve proven we belong in these games, and we’re supposed to win these types of games,” forward Rienk Mast said postgame via the AP.
Mast, an All-Big Ten selection in 2024 after three solid years with Bradley, led his team with 19 points in the victory.
“We’re supposed to win that game, guys,” guard Jamarques Lawrence said. “No more court storms, please. I just got to say that.”
Coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad is now headed on the road, with visits to Ohio State Monday and Indiana next Saturday looming.