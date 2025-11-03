Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen's advice has been valuable for Jasper Johnson
Kentucky has been without starting point guard Jaland Lowe since he went down with a shoulder injury, and Denzel Aberdeen was unable to suit up after a leg injury held him out of the Georgetown game. With both injuries being seen as merely a precaution to this point, that has led guys like Jasper Johnson to step up, and so far, he has done that.
Although he and the rest of the Wildcats struggled this past game against Georgetown, Johnson absolutely shined in their first exhibition against Purdue, going for a team-high 15 points on 6-10 shooting and 3-7 from three-point range, even with Aberdeen playing in that one. Johnson had 19 minutes off the bench for Kentucky against Purdue. Over the course of the two exhibitions, Johnson has leaned on the experience of Lowe and Aberdeen to help give him some advice stepping up in the lead guard role. It isn't just your normal experience from your players, as Lowe is coming off quality seasons at Pitt, ready for a breakout, and Aberdeen is fresh off of a National title with Florida. That's very, very valuable experience.
"They're two veteran guys, Jaland Lowe and Denzel, both played at a high level in college for multiple years. But, yeah, they were definitely telling me some hints and stuff like that, giving me tips on the sideline, going into the game, seeing I was playing point, and seeing that we were struggling on offense and, you know, just telling me what I should do to try to help impact."
That experience is so valuable for a young freshman like Johnson. With Jaland Lowe, the two's relationship dates back to the summer when Johnson got back from USA camp, where the two went at it in practice playing the point guard spots. The Lexington native knows how valuable that relationship is turning out to be as he has not only gone up against the Third-Team All-ACC player from last season, but a player who is do for a breakout year in his new conference.
"Me and Jalen have been competing ever since I got back from USA. He's been telling me some tips and stuff like that, some his experiences that he had as a freshman. But, you know, he's just a great guy to be around. He's a leader on the team from everybody. He gives everybody tips and pointers and stuff like that, but he's a great guy in the locker room, especially, so he's just a guy with great character, and I know when he's healthy, he'll make a big impact on our team."
Johnson will look to continue to carry those experiences and advice with him, likely against Nicholls on Tuesday, as Mark Pope recently said the status of both Lowe and Aberdeen is up in the air heading into the game, most likely just out of precaution.