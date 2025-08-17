Jaland Lowe has made some huge improvements with his shooting this summer
Jaland Lowe is coming to Kentucky as an elite-level playmaker, but it's his shooting that the Kentucky staff is going to work to help improve. Last season, Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting just 37.6 percent overall and 26.6 percent from three. A big part of that was due to the big offensive workload he was asked to carry for Pitt. A big part of that load will be lifted at Kentucky, with plenty of weapons around him to showcase his playmaking.
Having a number of weapons will not just help his playmaking, but will also help him become a more efficient scorer, especially as a shooter. Well, after eight weeks of summer practices, it looks like the work has already begun to show on improving his shooting. Mark Pope talked about his excellent progression with Matt Norlander on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, where he had some very interesting things to say that should have Kentucky fans excited.
"He's a lightning-quick, get wherever he wants on the court leader, a vocal leader," Pope said when describing Lowe's game. "He's stepped up as a great leader for us and he's an elite-level playmaker off ball-screens. He can fling the ball everywhere on the court and make every pass. He was our leading three-point shooter field goal percentage shooter in five-on-five competition this summer, just right under 42 percent. So, we're incredibly excited about what we believe he's gonna do in terms of efficiency this summer. We think he's gonna take a massive jump. He's been special for us."
Kentucky fans are familiar with this, but what Pope and his staff were able to do with Lamont Butler's efficiency numbers last season is exactly what they're hoping to do with Lowe next season. Pope even talked about the similarities in their numbers earlier this summer
That's exactly what they're trying to accomplish with Lowe, who is going to be a huge part of the team's success next season. His progress this summer is certainly a very good start.