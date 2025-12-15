Jaland Lowe on his comeback from injury: "It can't rain forever"

Kentucky basketball got its first marquee win of the season as they picked up a 72-60 win after a convincing second-half led to a big win over Indiana in Rupp Arena. It seemed like more than just a win. Kentucky was healthy again, and one of the biggest factors was Jaland Lowe's extended run, the most minutes he has played since returning from his shoulder injury.

Lowe played just nine minutes in the first half, which was when Kentucky struggled the most, but in the second half, he played 15 minutes in the second half, and was a key part in their run to regain the lead and keep it from then on. The 6-1 guard has had a tough road so far in his time as a Wildcat. After suffering a shoulder injury in the blue-white preseason scrimmage, Lowe didn't return until the Louisville game, where a few days later in practice, he re-injured his shoulder. Lowe then missed five-straight games before returning in very limited fashion against Gonzaga. Big Blue Nation then welcomed him to a coming-out party on Saturday against Indiana, as the injury rust seemed to have been knocked off.

The 6-1 guard talked about what the tough road to a comeback was like. It has been really hard for Lowe not being able to help his teammates, but he got his wish on Saturday against Indiana. He discussed his path back to health on The Field of 68 Podcast following the win.

"I'm going through one of the hardest times of my life right now," he told The Field of 68. "I'm at my dream school right now, I wanna play with these guys. We haven't been doing the best, so I just wanna be out there with those guys and just as a competitor it's tough. Not having something that's in your control is pretty hard, especially just going out there never knowing what's gonna happen. It's been hard, but I have a great group around me that keep me positive and I come here everyday with a smile on my face. I keep going for these guys. I see how much these guys poor into me, and I just wanna pour it back, no matter if I'm on the court or off the court. There's been some dark days, but it can't rain forever."

Dec 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trent Sisley (11) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Lowe was asked about how contagious his competitiveness was on Saturday, including diving for a loose ball, and what kind of message it sent to his teammates, seeing their teammate who is coming off an injury risk getting hurt again for the betterment of the team.

"I think it just shows that I'm here, I'm all in," Lowe said. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes to win. I'm not gonna hold back at all. I'm still gonna play it smart. My trainer might advise me not to do that (dive), but it's just showing a statement to these guys that I'm all in. ...I'm gonna pour my heart out every time I'm on this court in front of these fans, this coaching staff. So, it just set the tone for everybody else."

Now, back at what looks like full-strength, Lowe will continue to make a big impact on a team that really missed not only his offensive creativity, but his intensity, too.