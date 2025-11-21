Jamal Mashburn on Kentucky: 'They look like kittens more than Wildcats'
It is early into the season, but some Kentucky fans are already pressing the panic button on this 2025-26 basketball team.
During a TV broadcast this week, former Kentucky legend Jamal Mashburn was asked on a scale from one to five where he would put his panic level about this team.
Here is what Mashburn had to say in response: "I would say three at this particular point. The reason why is how they're playing. They're not shooting the ball well from three, they're not guarding the three, and they're not rebounding. They look like kittens more than Wildcats. At the end of the day, when you spend 22 million in NIL, there has to be some accountability, and why are you going out there, and not to say all these guys are not good players. When I look at 22 million, you gotta find a stud you can play off of. Usually, the alpha is the one who takes control of the locker room. I'm hearing Coach Pope is taking control of the locker room. When it's not player-led, that's going to be difficult from a head coaching standpoint to get the guys to come on."
Mashburn is correct about those aspects of the game where the Wildcats have been struggling. Kentucky can't seem to get things going from three, and this is a team that needs elite three-point shooting to succeed.
When talking about the alpha dog taking over, that should be Otega Oweh, but he has not done that yet this season. Not only is he struggling on the floor, but he, according to himself, after the Michigan State game, is struggling with his effort.
Oweh is supposed to be a leader for this basketball team, and if he is not going to be that player for the Wildcats, this team is going to struggle.
Mashburn is also correct that a player needs to take over as a leader, and if this does not happen, it is just another reason to press the panic button.
I like that Mashburn only said three out of five for his level of panic because this team does have a lot of area to improve, and they are full of talent. If the Wildcats can start hitting the three ball and playing the elite defense, this team was supposed to things will turn around for Pope's team. There are a lot of important games left in non-conference play to right the ship.