Three things to know about #14 Alabama before Saturday's SEC opener

Last season, Kentucky faced Alabama three times, all of which in different locations, and lost all three matchups. In Lexington, the Wildcats were actually healthy, but took a five-point loss to the chin. On the road in Tuscaloosa, without both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, Kentucky lost by 13. But then were obliterated by the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament by 29 points, again not healthy.

Healthy or not, Alabama was a matchup problem, especially when they switched now-Wildcat Mo Dioubate onto Otega Oweh in the last two games, who shut him down after the Tide allowed 21 points from him in the first game. The Tide had an electric offense with athletic guards and a defensive-minded frontcourt, and this year, it isn't much different. Last year, the Crimson Tide were a top five team. This year, they're ranked #14 heading into the first matchup, and still led by a dangerous offense.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about the Crimson Tide before Kentucky begins SEC play in Tuscaloosa.

The Alabama offense is elite, as usual

Dec 17, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

You know what you're getting first and foremost with a Nate Oats led team, and that's an incredible offense. Fast pace, a very high volume of threes, and effective at creating open looks, and are extremely more efficient from two, thanks to that high volume of three-point shots. This season, the offense is ranked #3 in college basketball. A staggering 41.5 percent of Alabama's points come from the three, which ranks as the 11th-highest in the country. They're actually 2nd in attempts from deep, averaging 36.5 per game, and coming off attempting 54 threes against Yale. From two, they're very efficient, shooting 59.6 percent from inside the arc, ranking 26th in college basketball, but they only get 39.9 percent of their points from two, which is 248th in the nation. All of this volume and efficiency isn't just a coincidence. A big part of it is how greatly they take care of the ball. The Tide are #3 in the country in non-steal turnovers. That's very efficient.

If Kentucky can find ways to create turnovers and limit second chances for Alabama, that can really help. in their 21-point loss to Arizona, The Tide scored just 75 points, committing 15 turnovers and getting outrebounded 30-2 on the offensive glass.

A star-studded backcourt duo leads the way

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) celebrates a three pointer against Arizona at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of Alabama's electric offense, let's talk more about some individuals who are a huge part in making that happen. It's all about that incredible backcourt duo. It starts with star guard Labaron Philon, who is one of the best players in the entire country. Averaging a team-high 21.9 points, which ranks 8th in the country. He is the focal point of their offense and for good reason. He not only leads them in points, but assists, as well, dishing out an average 5.6 per game, boasting a top 20 assist rate in college basketball. Don't forget about his sidekick, Aden Holloway. He is the team's second-leading scorer with 17.6 per game, while also averaging 4.0 assists. He's a huge reason why Alabama's assist-turnover ratio is so high. Holloway ranks 16th in the nation in assist-TO ratio at +4.0. Both Philon and Holloway are two of the team's best shooters. Watch out for these two. Kentucky should have them both circled big on the scout.

One of the best rim-protecting teams in college basketball

Dec 3, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

The offense is certainly the biggest talking point when you're breaking down Alabama's skillset as a team, and it should be. But, there is one area on defense that Kentucky needs to be weary of on Saturday, and that's the Tide's shot-blocking ability. Alabama, in fact, is ranked 18th in the country in block percentage and even 3rd in blocks per game, led by big man Aiden Sherrell, who is actually #7 in blocks per game, averaging 2.9. It's a huge part in their defensive success. Taylor Bol Bowen, his fellow big man teammate, averaged 1.3 rejections per game. It has been known to turn into a block party before in Tuscaloosa.

Overall, if Kentucky can slow down that electric offense that Alabama posseses and make them uncomfortable, it should bode well for them on the road, but it's a tough task given it being against the #3 offense in college basketball. Can Kentucky turn the Tide, so to speak, after dropping all three matchups against Alabama last season?

