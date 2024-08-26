Jasper Johnson is set to commit on Sept. 5th; will he pick Kentucky?
The Kentucky coaching staff is trying to put the finishing touches on the recruitment of Jasper Johnson. He is a consensus five-star in the 2025 class and also a Kentucky native.
It looked for a while like Johnson was going to choose Alabama, but Kentucky made a push back on the NIL front, and now a ton of crystal balls are coming in for the Wildcats to land the elite guard.
Johnson is one of the best shooters in the 2025 class, and he will be a perfect fit for Coach Pope if he does pick the Wildcats.
It was announced by Joe Tipton of On3 that Johnson will make his college decision on September 5th, and he will do it in the Woodford County gym.
He will pick between Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Louisville, but Kentucky, Bama, and UNC are the three with a real shot. Wherever Johnson goes is getting an elite guard with NBA lottery pick potential.
Here is the scouting report on Jonhson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Jasper Johnson is a southpaw scoring guard who has spurts of extreme tough shot-making when he gets hot. He has a super soft natural touch and is very crafty around the lane with a deep bag of runners, floaters, and other types of finishes, in addition to the jumpers and step-backs he’s capable of making from the perimeter. Physically, Johnson is lean, but he’s very long with a recorded +5 wingspan. In addition to building up his body, he also needs to learn to impact the game more when the ball isn’t in his hands, or more specifically when he’s not on one of his scoring sprees."