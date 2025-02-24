Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler both return to 'modified' practice on Monday
Kentucky basketball is eagerly trying to get healthy as soon as possible. Both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson have been out since Kentucky's game against Tennessee at Rupp Arena a few weeks ago, Robinson with an injured wrist, and Butler, who reaggravated his shoulder injury in the second half of that game, and has been out of action ever since.
As we get closer to the postseason, with just four games left, Kentucky is just trying to get both Butler and Robinson back on the floor. Mark Pope shared a positive update on his weekly radio show on Monday, saying both participated in practice, but still in a modified version.
Lamont (Butler) and Jaxson (Robinson) were both in practice (Monday). They had modified practice, which is a good thing. ...We know something from today about how much of the practice they were able to get through. With both of them, we're going to know so much more in the morning, because it's just, 'How's Jaxson's wrist responding? How's Lamont's shoulder responding?' It's about how they respond the next day, and they were actually pretty functional in the limited work that they did today. Certainly, they're both on the uptick. We're hopeful about both of them. I don't know if either of them are going to be able to get to 100% health before the end of the season, but they're making progress, so we're really hopeful."- Pope on Butler, Robinson's progress.
That's definitely good news for Kentucky fans, because if the Wildcats want to make some real noise in March, they need two of their top guards back and close to 100%, if not fully healthy. Both Butler and Robinson are so vitale in many ways that help this Kentucky team go.