Jaxson Robinson will undergo season-ending surgery on his wrist
You can add to what is already a day of bad news. After Kentucky was dominated by Auburn in Rupp Arena 94-78, Mark Pope had some breaking news to share in his postgame press conference. Kentucky will be without star guard Jaxson Robinson for the remainder of the season, Pope said. Robinson will be undergoing a season-ending surgery on his wrist next week.
As for a timeline on recovery, Pope says Robinson should be fully recovered in June, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. Robinson returned from his wrist injury in Wednesday's game at Oklahoma, but went out after playing 12 total minutes in the game. He then went to the bench and put ice on his wrist, and never returned in the game. Fast-forward to Saturday's game, Robinson was declared out in the initial availability report that came out Friday night.
"We came to the final conclusion last night that he's gonna get surgery, so he's going Wednesday to the world's specialist to have surgery on his wrist. We kind of new that he was gonna need surgery, but he just wanted so badly to play that he rehabbed it and had an injection to try and make it functional. Then he was doing okay and then he went down in the first half at Oklahoma. There's just no way that he's gonna be able to play. The good news is, he'll go have the surgery with literally the world's number one surgeon doing this particular procedure. It's a three-month to 100% full recovery, so he'll be good to go the first of June, the end of May, and continue on with his great basketball career."
Now, Kentucky is going to be without a major contributor in the backcourt for the rest of the way. A big hit to the Wildcats, no doubt. It's going to be even more important than ever now for Kentucky to make sure guys like Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr, who have dealt with injuries this season, stay healthy as postseason play gets closer. Kentucky fans won't get to see Robinson on the court again, but he'll be chasing his dreams of the next level once he's recovered.