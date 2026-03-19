Jayden Quaintance says he is 'unlikely' to return for Kentucky this season

It has been over two months since we last saw Jayden Quaintance on the court in blue and white. Well, don't expect to see him moving forward this season. Knee swelling has been a constant issue in Quaintance's ramp-up process, but with at most just a few weeks left, things are not looking good for a potential return from the projected first-round NBA draft pick.

On his call-in radio show on Monday, head coach Mark Pope said he doesn't think the star big man will return this week. "JQ is making progress, but I don't think he's going to be able to be able to cross the line before this weekend, although you never know for sure." After continuously saying that Quaintance has not even returned to the practice floor with multiple bleak updates, Quaintance himself chimed in on his own situation.

In speaking with media ahead of Kentucky's first-round matchup with Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament, Quaintance went in-depth on his situation as he continues rehabbing towards what he says is an 'unlikely' return at this time for the Wildcats this season. "It depends how fast we ramp up," Quaintance said on Thursday. "I have the strength to retain, but the swelling has still kind of been lingering around. I haven't done too much stuff on-court in a long time, so I'd kind of have to reinitiate slowly into that, but it's probably unlikely currently."

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Quaintance is fully-focused on his rehab, trying to continue making progress controlling the swelling in his knee that has been a constant problem. "Just focusing on rehab, trying to make sure everything’s going well, keeping things on the up and up with my knee. Things have been going pretty well. Trying to get rid of the swelling. I feel like we’ve been making progress."

The 6-10 big man has not played for Kentucky since the Missouri game on Jan. 7, seeing just five total games of action this season. Since that time, it has been a constant issue with swelling an as a result, Quaintance has not suited up for over two months, nor has he seen any time with on-court stuff other than in-place jump shots.

With the amount of single games left up in the air for the Wildcats at this point, we're on a time crunch for a potential Quaintance return, but he and the staff are continuing to move as quickly as possible.