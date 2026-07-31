Kam Williams answerers whether or not he will be ready for Kentucky's entire season

Last week, when Kentucky head coach Mark Pope spoke with the media, the only negative update he had was about Kam Williams’s foot. Last season, Williams broke his foot against Texas but fought back to play in the postseason. On the floor in the SEC and NCAA Tournament, Williams did not look 100%, but BBN really appreciated the way he fought back to get on the floor.

Most assumed he would be at 100% right now, but Williams had been seen around town in a boot with crutches. Pope announced in his press conference that Williams had a second foot surgery. Now it is full recovery mode for the Wildcat wing as he tries to get back on the floor for the start of the season.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was asked about what is next in the recovery process for this second foot injury by the media this week. This what Williams had to say in response: “It really just depends how it reacts to different activities like running and jumping and the other physical things I’m going to start doing. I have to listen to it. Don’t want to miss out on any more time. I’m going to do all that I can, and whenever it tells me it wants to take a break, I’ll take a break.

Williams was then asked about whether or not he plans to be ready for the entirety of the 2026-27 season, and he responded, “Yeah, for sure, for sure.” Hopefully this is the case, and he is good to go for the start of the season.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) fives forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I project Williams to come off the bench for the Wildcats at the three this season and play a large role. He is the player that I believe will lead the Wildcats in scoring off the bench this season. The hope is that he shoots the three-ball more this year because we know he is a sharpshooter. Now that Williams knows his role, I think that he is going to let them fly from deep more this season.

Williams is going to take a big step this season for Pope’s team, so Big Blue Nation needs to hope that he is able to get back on the floor sooner rather than later. Pope would love to have his shooting and defensive presence on the floor for Kentucky’s marquee non-conference games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.