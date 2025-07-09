Kam Williams is going to mirror his game after a player on last season's Kentucky team
The hype is starting to build around Tulane transfer Kam Williams as Big Blue Nation believes he is going to have a great season, which will lead to him being a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.
Williams spoke to the local Kentucky media on Tuesday, and one of the questions he was asked during this availability had to do with last year's Kentucky team.
After being asked about this team, Williams went on to talk about how he wants to try and play like Koby Brea did for the Wildcats last season. Williams is a better defender than Brea is, and that will be clear from the first game of the season, but when it comes to the other end of the floor, this is a solid comparison. Williams made it clear that he is his own player, but he loved Brea's game and fans will see some similarities.
During the 2025-26 season, the Wildcats are going to have some solid shooters, but there is a world where Williams is the best shooter on the team. Big Blue Nation will remember last season that when a three-ball was leaving the hand of Koby Brea, it almost felt automatic.
Williams could be that player this season for Pope, that if he shoots one from deep and doesn't make it, this comes as a surprise.
There is a reason NBA mock drafts are starting to fall in love with the game of Williams as he heads into this season as one of the most underrated players in the SEC.
If Williams can shoot the ball close to as well as Brea it will make this Kentucky team tough to beat.