Kam Williams will develop into a superstar this offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats

While a lot of the focus of Big Blue Nation right now is on the transfer portal, Mark Pope does have some players returning from last year's team. One of those players is Kam Williams, who in his first season at Kentucky averaged six points, 2.1 rebounds, and one assist per game for Pope’s Wildcats while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.9% from three.

Williams was starting to hit his stride this season for the Wildcats in SEC play, right when he went down with his foot injury. This injury kept Williams off the floor for a while, but he fought to get back on the floor for the postseason. In the postseason, Williams didn’t have a massive role as he clearly was still trying to get back to 100% after his injury. Williams, in all honesty, likely wasn’t truly ready to get back on the floor, but he loved this team so much that he fought as hard as he could to get back on the floor.

Jan 21, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after making a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Some might forget, but as a true freshman at Tulane, Williams shot 41.2% from three on 4.6 attempts per game, so the 6’8 wing is a sharpshooter. While Williams still shot over 35% this season for the Wildcats from three, he didn’t seem to be seeking that many shots. Next season, Williams will be one of the best shooters the Wildcats have, and he needs to let them fly from deep.

The other part of Williams’s game that Big Blue Nation loves is his high-intensity defense. Williams was one of the best defenders this Kentucky team had to offer last season. At 6’8 with his long wingspan, Williams is a real issue on the defensive end of the floor for other teams.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kam Williams (3) reacts after a made three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this offseason, Williams continues to develop, and the area fans want to see him develop in is his confidence as a shooter. We all know how good a shooter Williams is, and fans want to see him let the shots from deep fly a ton next season.

Some Kentucky fans are panicking about the transfer portal, but Williams is going to blossom into a star for the Wildcats this offseason and will put up really impressive numbers. We know how good a defender Williams is, but I have a feeling that this offseason, Coach Pope is going to really unlock his potential on offense. If Williams is able to find his offensive potential, he will be an NBA Draft pick in the 2027 draft.