Mark Pope might have to look across the globe for a power forward

Power forward is the position that has sparked some issues for the Kentucky Wildcats so far in the transfer portal. Mark Pope and the staff went all in on Donnie Freeman and missed, which set off a snowball effect that led to them missing Sebastian Rancik. Now, for the most part, it is back to the drawing board at the position.

James Madison forward Justin McBride is getting on campus for a visit, and while he is a talented player, Kentucky would like for him to be a depth piece rather than the starting power forward. On top of McBride, another option for Kentucky at power forward is to hope that a player like Allen Graves or Milan Momcilovic pulls their name out of the NBA Draft.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on against the Santa Clara Broncos during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The other option for Kentucky would be for Coach Pope to start searching the globe to find another player not in the United States to come in and play the power forward spot. Pope found Andrija Jelavic last cycle in the portal, and this was really close to working out. At times this season, Jelavic showed some flashes that he could be an excellent player, but he just never quite got over the hump. I do expect Jelavic to have a good season this year at Ohio State.

I think Pope had the right idea when he went and got Jelavic from Europe, so if the Wildcats' head coach could go find a player who is a little more polished, this could be a perfect fit. Looking at the portal if Graves or Momcilovic doesn’t pull out of the draft, the rest of the PFs in the portal won’t get Kentucky over the hump.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope reacts to a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This is a big reason why I believe the staff should start looking all over the globe to find an elite player to come in and play the power forward position. I think Pope has done a good job so far in the backcourt, but some of the misses at the four have been very frustrating. This needs to be figured out, or the Wildcats will have one of the weakest frontcourts in the SEC next season.

Speaking of the SEC, all of Big Blue Nation knows that it is imperative to have some elite big men in this conference. The SEC is full of physical athletes, and if the Wildcats don’t have that, it will be a long season next year. Pope needs to go find some physicality, and perhaps he can find it outside of the States.