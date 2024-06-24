Kentucky basketball 2025 five-star target put up an insane stat line at DMV Live
The Kentucky coaching staff is working hard on the recruiting trail, trying to land players in the 2025 class. One player that Coach Mark Pope has recently started recruiting is five-star power forward Nate Ament.
Ament is a player who is quickly jumping up the recruiting rankings and has worked his way up to 14th overall in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. At the DMV Live event, Ament went ballistic, scoring 41 points, pulling down 27 rebounds, and blocking six shots with Coach Pope in attendance at the event.
Ament is a perfect player for Coach Pope's system, as he can shoot the ball and pass. He clearly isn't afraid to help on the glass, and Coach Pope will love that part of his game.
Ament is a player Coach Pope would love to add to his 2025 class, and he could work his way into the top ten when all is said and done if he keeps playing this well. This is a player for Big Blue Nation to keep their eyes on as Coach Pope starts adding players to the 2025 class.
Here is 247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi's scouting report on Ament, "Pushing 6-foot-9, Ament is a guy who broke out on the national scene during the spring and summer of 2023 while playing with Team Loaded NC. While he's still a bit on the thin side, Ament is a mobile and skilled forward who has the skill and ball skills to play out on the wing where he has tremendous size. Or he can be used as a small ball four-man who opens up defenses and pulls other bigs away from the basket, thanks to his ability to shoot from deep. There is a lot of projectable upside for Ament because of his overall size, athleticism and frame that he can easily grow into down the road. While he's not yet a finished product and certainly needs to add more strength, he is a guy who already makes the game look pretty easy and appears to have a very bright future."